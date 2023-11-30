Home

Telangana Assembly Elections: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi And Others Cast Vote, Urge Fans to be Responsible

Telangana Assembly Elections: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi And Others Cast Vote, Urge Fans to be Responsible

The much-awaited Telangana Legislative Assembly elections got underway at 7 AM today. Notable individuals actively, including Allu Arjun, Jr. NTR, and Chiranjeevi arrived early morning to fulfil their civic responsibility.

Telangana Assembly Elections: The excitement is building for Election Day 2023, and Tollywood stars are there in full force. In Telangana, there are now 119 assembly seats up for vote. The state came out to vote, with everyone from regular people to superstars. Megastar Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, and Rana Daggubati, among others, stood in the queue and cast their vote.

Allu Arjun was seen waiting for his time to cast a ballot. According to ANI, the actor was waiting in line at polling booth number 153 at the BSNL centre to cast his ballot. He was wearing black pants and a white T-shirt. The Telugu star cast his ballot on his own and encouraged his fans to vote responsibly.

Allu Arjun Casts His Vote – WATCH

#WATCH | Actor Allu Arjun after casting his vote in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills area#TelanganaElections2023 pic.twitter.com/YbIrZxo5VM — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2023

Jr. NTR showed up at the polling place with his mother Shalini Nandamuri and wife Lakshmi Pranathi. Megastar Chiranjeevi graced the occasion as well, showing up with his family to support the election process.

Jr NTR Stands in Queue With Family – WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Senior Congressman Rahul Gandhi, and K Chandrashekar Rao of the governing Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) were actively campaigning on the election battlefield. A Revanth Reddy, the head of the state Congress, D Arvind and Bandi Sanjay Kumar of the BJP, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, and his minister-son KT Rama Rao are among the over 2,290 contesting candidates.

