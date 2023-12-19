Home

Telangana Police Files Charges Against Bigg Boss Telugu 7 Winner Pallavi Prashanth And His Fans For Violence And Vandalism

The Telangana police have initiated Suo Moto case against the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 7 Pallavi Prashanth and his fans for causing disturbance - Here's what exactly happened!

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 Winner: The final episode of Bigg Boss Telugu season 7 garnered more than usual attention soo after declaring its winner. Pallavi Prashanth lifted the trophy while Amardeep stood as the runner-up for this season. However, just as the housemates were about to celebrate, chaos broke out outside the Annapurna Studios venue on Sunday. As per a report by TV9, the winner and his supporters are now facing suo moto cases filed against them – Here’s what exactly happened on the night of the Bigg Boss 7 Telugu Finale.

Long before the season finale winner was revealed on Sunday afternoon, rumours circulated among gossip millers regarding Pallavi’s success. Spectators flocked to Annapurna Studios in hopes of official word. Following the formal announcement, there was a wild outburst that allegedly led to Pallavi’s followers vandalizing passing cars. Broken glass caused damage to several TSRTC buses, as well as vehicles owned by Amardeep, Ashwini, and Geetu Royal.

VC Sajjanar, TSRTC Managing Director, publicly called out the perpetrators and tagged the Bigg Boss Telugu makers and its host Nagarjuna on social media. He highlighted the attack on RTC buses in Hyderabad. Six buses were damaged in the incident, leading RTC officials to file a complaint at Jubilee Hills Police Station.

He said, “Engaging in madness in the name of fandom is detrimental to society. Attacking RTC buses, which safely transport people to their destinations, is an assault on society. The management of TSRTC takes such incidents seriously”. He also tagged the official handles of Nagarjuna and the channel that airs the show, Star Maa on his X (formerly known as Twitter) post.

Take a look at what VC Sajjanar posted on X (formerly known as Twitter)

Charges Filed Against Pallavi Prashanth and His Fans

Telangana Police has filed charges against Pallavi Prashanth and his supporters for creating disturbances under the IPC sections 147, 148, 290, 353, 427, and 149 based on a complaint by Sajjanar, as reported by the news portal. The report also claimed that there was a physical altercation between Pallavi and Amardeep’s supporters outside the venue, prompting the police to intervene. The police are currently working on identifying the individuals involved with the help of CCTV footage. A complaint has been lodged against Pallavi for organising a rally without police permission after his victory, as well as against the show’s organisers.

