Filmmaker Aneeta Patel and producer Vikas Kalantri has made an amazing video starring several television celebs and have titled it Phir Jagmagayega Hindustan. The motive of the video is to encourage people to stay home and stay safe amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Talking about the same, Aneeta said, "Imagine 26 television stars in an ode- visual poetry. That would have been almost impossible, given the hectic schedules of TV actors. But the lockdown has made it possible. Not only because they've had the time to shoot videos of themselves, but also because they wanted to send out a positive message to everyone across the country. The message that the telly fraternity wants to send out is that people should not lose in these difficult times because Phir Jagmagayega Hindustan. That's also the title of the visual poetry which was initiated by Vikas Kalantri."

"This is a hard time for all of us and there is a lot of ambiguity to. But we have a lot of time and we need to do what needs to be done, and I would rather do it with a hope of a better tomorrow. Why live in fear when you have to die without it?, she added."

Have a look at the video:

The video stars Hina Khan, Arjun Bijlani, Nakul Mehra, among several other television actors who are urging people to stay safe amid the coronavirus crisis.