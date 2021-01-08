With so many daily soaps airing on the television, there are only a few that are topping the TRP charts. This week again, maintaining the top spot, Anupama starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey grabbed the top spot with 3.6 million impressions this week. Surprisingly, Imlie starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan has climbed the charts and surpassed Kundali Bhagya to grab the second spot. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 14 TRP rates have improved and there is also TRP growth in Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant's Mother Hospitalised, She Asks 'Tujhe Kuch Nahi Hoga Na, Ma'

The show’s twists keep surprising its viewers and keep them glued to the seats. The show’s rating is increasing with every week and this week it scored 3.6 million views.

Mayuri Deshmukh, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Sumbul Touqeer starrer Imlie has surpassed Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Kundali Bhagya to reach the second spot. The show received 3.1 million impressions.

Kundali Bhagya:

The show has been on the second spot for weeks but now it has dropped to the third spot. Seems like Mahira’s interference in Karan and Preeta’s life has become a bit boring now. The show has received 3.0 million impressions.

Ghum Hai Kisike Pyaar Meiin:

Ghum Hai Kisike Pyaar Meiin starring Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt is a new show and has been on the TRP charts since its premiere on television. The story is of an IPS officer, Virat who loves Pakhi but is forced to marry village girl Sayi. The love triangle is being loved by the viewers. The show has got 2.7 million impressions.

Kumkum Bhagya:

Kumkum Bhagya has also grabbed its position in the top five. Seems like the wedding sequence has caught the viewer’s attention. The show received 2.5 million impressions this week.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah:

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is back on the TRP charts and has grabbed the fifth position.

Watch this space for the latest updates!