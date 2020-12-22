Bigg Boss 14 contestants Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin finally accepted that they are more than just friends. Jasmin even confessed her love for him and all eyes have been on the lovebirds ever since. The fans have even started calling them ‘Jasly’. Though the couple hasn’t said the three magical words to each other they do share mushy moments together. In fact, in the last episode, the couple was seen discussing marriage. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant’s Husband Ritesh Wants to Come in Front of Camera to Support His Wife, to Enter Bigg Boss 14 House?

Now, Aly Goni's sister Ilham Goni Tak opened up about their relationship and claimed that the two are just friends at the moment but she would be happy if they decided to take their relationship to the next level. Speaking to Bombay Times, she said, "People have always been interested in Aly and Jasmin's relationship. All these speculations don't really matter, because we know they are just friends right now. If they have decided to come out, talk about it, and want to take it further, it's their choice. It's a serious matter. I am happy that they are taking it seriously and have decided to talk about it after they come out of the house."

"I am fine with people connecting dots, as everyone is entitled to an opinion. People love to talk about others and they are doing it with Aly and Jasmin, too. However, I choose to not react to these rumours," she added.

When asked her if Aly tends to influence Jasmin in the game, she shared, “Aly joined the show just two-three days before the weekend episode and I don’t think Aly had said anything to Jasmin about her game. It might be Salman sir’s perspective. I feel that he said that so that they both play individually and not as a group. I am sure that he wants them to give their best. He wants them to perform well and emerge stronger on the show. According to me, both of them are playing their individual games and I don’t agree that Jasmin or her game is being influenced by Aly.”

