The wait is finally over to see Anita Bhabhi back on the popular show, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai. After months of speculation, the makers have finally zeroed on one actor, Nehha Pendse, who will be the new face of Anita Bhabhi. She will be stepping into the shoes of Saumya Tandon.

In August, Saumya quit the show after being a part for five years. She cited monotony and wish to grow as an artiste the reason for quitting the show.

As per the Times of India report, Nehha was the first choice to play the new Anita Bhabhi. However, things did not materialise and makers started approaching other actors. Four months later, they again reconnected and locked the deal. Nehha is expected to start the shoot of the upcoming episodes soon.

Nehha had previously worked with the makers, Binaifer and Sanjay, in May I Come In Madam, which ended in 2007. She received much love and appreciation for her character Sanjana Hiteshi. Later, she participated in Bigg Boss 12.

Saumya earlier spoke on her exit with TOI and said, “Well, you can say that it’s an impractical decision to quit a stable job, that too, in an established show. But I realised that being employed and earning a regular income was not exciting enough anymore. The desire to grow as an artiste was intense – I want to do projects where there is scope for growth. I had a beautiful journey on ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!’. However, I have played this character for five years now, and I don’t see myself doing it for another five years.”

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai features Shubhangi Atre, Rohitashv Gour, and Aasif Sheikh in the pivotal roles.

