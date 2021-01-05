Bigg Boss 14 challenger Rahul Mahajan was evicted from the show last night. After the eviction, he told Times of India that he has no qualms about leaving the show at this stage. However, he did not expect to leave this early but the show is unpredictable. He was quoted as saying, “I didn’t expect to leave this early, but ‘Bigg Boss’ is unpredictable – anybody can go anytime. And everyone has to leave one day, so it doesn’t matter. I had a good time and did whatever I could, so I’m not upset about it. I made people do things for me – koi mere kapde dho raha tha, koi mere liye chai bana raha tha, koi back massage de raha tha – I was having fun.” Also Read - Rubina Dilaik Cries After Husband Abhinav Shukla Schools Her Over Behavioral Issues - Watch

Speaking about the infamous friendship with Rakhi Sawant, he said that her style of dealing with things is different than his and he doesn't support that way of life, talking and conducting oneself but he is not judging her. He further revealed that he won't be supporting Rakhi outside the show.



He said, “I wasn’t her friend. I only met her once on ‘Comedy Circus’ – it was some 10 days shoot. I never met her privately. I did have her number and we must have exchanged greetings a few times. I don’t know her beyond that. Her style of dealing with things is different than mine. I don’t support that way of life, and talking and conducting oneself in that way. I am not judging her here, but that’s not my style. I won’t be supporting her outside the show.”

Talking about friendships in the house, he said, “I was friends with everybody, and that’s why my stay was so smooth. I have spent a good time with Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Aly Goni, Eijaz Khan and Arshi Khan. I just had a fight with Rakhi – apart from that, I was close with everyone. I hope someone who’s least expected to win, wins the show. The audience will also like that.”

