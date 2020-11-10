In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 14, filmmaker Farah Khan will be entering the house and will pitt the popular jodis against each other. Farah will pitch Jaan Kumar Sanu against Nikki Tamboli in her court. The promo opens with Farah declaring that Jaan appeared fake when he plotted against Nikki but later cried. Jaan objected to the same but she continued to say that he is ready to kick anyone when it comes to eliminations. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla agreed to Farah and said ‘That’s so right’. Farah then asked Nikki if she will trust him again and she responds, “No not at all. I won’t even trust him outside the game.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 November 8, 2020 Weekend Ka Vaar Highlights: Naina Singh Gets Eliminated From The House

Farah then shifts her focus to Rahul Vaidya and asked him his equation in the house. The singer said, “I am saying it was not genuine. I am neither hoping for friendships, nor afraid of animosity.” Jasmin Bhasin then said, “Why does he hope to be the number one priority for others?”

Apart from this, the Bigg Boss will roll-out high-tension nomination task where they will put some challenging tasks in front of the contestants wherein they have to sacrifice their most loved thing in the house to save other inmate from nominations.

