In the last episode of Bigg Boss 14, the housemates were in for a surprise after they were given a chance to celebrate New Year with a grand party. Amid the celebrations, the rumoured couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin found each other and shared a special romantic dance. While sharing the moment, Jasmin requested Aly to convince her parents and seems like they were talking about their wedding. She said, “Mere gharwalon ko mana lena yaar… please. Tu bolega to maan jayenge.” Aly then replied, “I will call them…tab baat karlenge.” Also Read - Vikas Gupta Makes Another Big Revelation About His Family, Brother Shares Cryptic Post

With the announcement of the New Year party, Bigg Boss also introduces the captaincy task where Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan, and Rahul Mahajan have to lure contestants to come for their party. The task was that whoever manages to get the maximum guests in their party, that contestant becomes the captain of the show. After the New Year countdown, maximum housemates end up at Rahul Mahajan’s party. Also Read - Gautam Gulati Tests Positive For COVID-19 in London, Farah Khan is Shocked

Meanwhile, the New Year 2021 did not start on a happy note as they exchanged a war of words after Rakhi called Jasmin, Aly’s girlfriend. Hearing it, Aly asked who is she to decide what is Jasmin to him and later said that everything is not for the camera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)



Meanwhile, contestants danced and laughed at the New Year’s party.

Watch this space for the latest updates!