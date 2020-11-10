In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14, the makers will announce the nomination task and will throw a challenging task at the contestants. In the promo, Jaan can be seen sitting on a chair with headphones on and he told Nikki Tamboli, “If you want to save me from nominations, you need to destroy your personal blanket.” Nikki said, “Bigg Boss, you are playing with emotions.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Farah Khan To Pitch Jaan Kumar Sanu-Nikki Tamboli, Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni Against Each Other

Next, Bigg Boss tells Pavitra that she can be saved from the nominations if Eijaz Khan destroys the photo frames of his pets. The same is conveyed to Eijaz by Pavitra and he goes inside and pickup the frames and get ready to destroy it but Pavitra screams not to do that. Aly Goni was next to be seated on nominations chair and he asked Rubina to send her ‘brown box’ to the store room nd give it up. Abhinav goes next and asked Aly to give up Jasmin Bhasin’s favourite ‘Dollu’. Jasmin, on the other hand was asked to nominate Aly if she wanted to save Rubina. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 November 8, 2020 Weekend Ka Vaar Highlights: Naina Singh Gets Eliminated From The House

Meanwhile, Farah Khan slammed Jaan Kumar Sanu for showcasing fake friendship towards Nikki. Farah declaring that Jaan appeared fake when he plotted against Nikki but later cried. Jaan objected to the same but she continued to say that he is ready to kick anyone when it comes to eliminations. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla agreed to Farah and said ‘That’s so right’. Farah then asked Nikki if she will trust him again and she responds, “No not at all. I won’t even trust him outside the game.”

Farah then shifts her focus to Rahul Vaidya and asked him his equation in the house. The singer said, “I am saying it was not genuine. I am neither hoping for friendships, nor afraid of animosity.” Jasmin Bhasin then said, “Why does he hope to be the number one priority for others?”

Stay tuned for the latest updates!