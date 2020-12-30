In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, challenger Rakhi Sawant once again creates a drama where she can be seen pretending to be processed by a ghost, Julie and tries to scare off the contestants in the house. During the captaincy task, she can be seen screaming that she will not let Jasmin Bhasin be the captain of the house and later, she can be seen ripping off Rahul Mahajan’s clothes leaving inmates furious. Also Read - Rahul Mahajan Calls Rakhi Sawant Lonely, Claims She ‘Has Not Had Suhaag Raat Yet’

Rakhi’s act made contestants furious especially Aly Goni, who can be seen shouting at Rakhi and calling her behaviour ‘unacceptable’. He went on to question if such things would be tolerated if it would have happened with a female contestant and refuses to be part of the captaincy task. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant's Husband Ritesh Gets Super Angry With Bigg Boss For Not Taking Strict Action Against Jasmin Bhasin

In last night’s episode, Rakhi and Jasmin’s fight was the highlight of the show. It all started with a box of coffee that Rakhi had hidden under her bed. Vikas Gupta warned Rakhi and that is when she started cursing and abusing Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni with comments such as ‘Your limbs will break’, ‘Your head will burst, you will die’.

Anguish Rakhi then spit in the coffee box and kept it under her mattress. Later, Rakhi again started provoking her and Jasmin lost her cool, slammed the former’s head with a bird head mask. She then started crying and claimed that Jasmin broke her nose. Rakhi started screaming loudly and banged her head on the glass table. Jasmin then called out her fake drama and called her the ‘drama queen’. Jasmin then said, “She can’t ruin my image by saying that I broke her nose. That mask was made of thermocol.”

