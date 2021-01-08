In the controversial show Bigg Boss 14, the contestant’s family members enter the house leaving them emotional. While family members had a limited time, they were given the power to choose the next captain of the house. They had to choose between Rakhi Sawant and Sonali Phogat and the majority of votes went to Rakhi making her the next captain of the house. Well, it will be interesting to watch the drama that awaits in the house during her captaincy. Also Read - TRP Report Week 52: Anupama Reigns In The First Spot, Imlie Surpasses Kundali Bhagya, TMKOC is Back In Top 5

Meanwhile, Rakhi will be entertaining her viewers with a fun segment where she asks Abhinav Shukla to help her drape the saree. Abhinav then feels shy and agrees to her help her out. Rakhi asks, “Aaj mujhe saree pehnaengey Abhinav ji.” To this Abhinav responds, “thik hai mai pehna dunga.” While Abhinav helps Rakhi they share laughter when Abhinav asks her to “ghumo” and later Rakhi asks the actor “Arey Abhinav tuck in to karo”. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant's Mother Hospitalised, She Asks 'Tujhe Kuch Nahi Hoga Na, Ma'

Earlier, Rakhi confessed that she has a liking for Abhinav. She even told Vikas Gupta that if ever Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav get separated, she will propose the actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)



The controversial queen will also break down into tears after she connects with her mother over a video conferencing call where she finds out that she is admitted in the hospital.

In tonight’s episode, Eijaz Khan will break down seeing his brother, Nikki Tamboli will also be crying as she meets her mother, Rahul Vaidya feels happy meeting his mother after months, Aly Goni speaks to his sister, Shilpa Agnihotri comes to meet Abhinav Shukla and Vikas Gupta is visited by actor Rashami Desai.

Watch this space for the latest episodes!