In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi Sawant makes explosive revelations about her husband Ritesh. While having a heart-to-heart conversation with Abhinav Shukla, Rakhi says that if her husband wants to take divorce from her, then he is free to do so. When Abhinav asks why is she saying so, Rakhi replies that he hasn’t come home for the past one and a half years and she does not expect him to come now. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Evicted Challenger Rahul Mahajan on Rakhi Sawant: I Won’t Be Supporting Her Outside The Show

She further added that she called her husband thrice for the marriage, but he did not come. Four times she applied mehendi on her hands, but he did not come. She also reveals that she never felt something special for her husband. She said, “Mere dil mein kabhi ghanti baji hi nahi mere husband ke liye, jab aayega tab bajaungi.” Also Read - Rubina Dilaik Cries After Husband Abhinav Shukla Schools Her Over Behavioral Issues - Watch

Rakhi then quips where will she go to find a ‘rishta’ for herself now. She tells Abhinav, “Ab mujhe companionship toh chahiye.” Soon, Rakhi realises that she said everything on national television nd said that she never wanted to leak it out in the media. She then tells Bigg Boss that she is missing her husband and wants himt o come out in the public at least once. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Monalisa Steamy Pole Dance in Salman Khan Hosted Show Will Blow Your Mind

In the promo, she can be heard saying, “Main chahti hoon ki mere husband sabke saamne aaye. Sabke husbands ko dekhti hon toh mujhe kuch hone lagta hai. Rubina ke husband ko chura lu?” She then confesses that she likes Abhinav and wants to set him. She then asks Bigg Boss to give couple dance to Abhinav and her only. She goes on to ask Bigg Boss if the liking is one way, is it wrong to confess it to the person.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)



She said, “Main chahti hoon mera husband sab ke saamne aaye. Sab ke husbandon ko dekhti hoon toh mujhe kuch hone lagta hai. Kyun na main Rubina ke husband ko chura loon? Uski body toh ekdum hot hai. Bigg Boss, ek baat batao – aapko koi pasand aata hai toh usko like karna koi gunah toh nahin hai na? (I want that my husband too should come in front of all; when I see husbands of others, something happens to me. How about me stealing Rubina’s husband? He has a great body. Bigg Boss, if I see someone appealing, is it a crime to like him?)”

Bigg Boss then tells her, “bilkul bhi nahin (not at all)”, a happy Rakhi asks “toh main Abhinav ko ‘I love you’ bol doon (should I say I love you to Abhinav?).”

Do You Think Rakhi Sawant Will Confess Her Liking To Abhinav Shukla? If Yes, How Will Rubina Dilaik Will React?

