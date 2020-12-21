Rakhi Sawant, who is now in Bigg Boss 14, has been getting into a lot of fights inside the controversial house and her husband Ritesh is upset with Nikki Tamboli and Manu Punjabi’s comments against his wife in the recent episode. Rakhi insinuated that there was a romance brewing between Nikki and Manu, on the other hand, the duo questioned her career and stature. Also Read - Manu Punjabi Express Anger Over Rakhi Sawant’s Sexist Remark on Nikki Tamboli ‘Mardon ko Kone Mein Lekar Baithi Hai’

Ritesh slammed Nikki for commenting on Rakhi’s career and Manu for questioning her ‘aukaat’. Speaking with SpotboyE, Ritesh said, “Nikki who has just done three south films and had started her career in 2019 is questioning Rakhi’s experience. I feel she should just go and read her Wikipedia and she herself will come to know what her achievements are. Rakhi is not just popular here but all over the world. That Manu Punjabi is asking ‘Rakhi, teri aukaat kya hai? (what is your stature).’ Main poochta hoon uski apni aukaat kya hai (I want to ask what his own stature is)? His turnover is just 1.3 million USD whereas I am 6 billion owner and she is married to me. There is no comparison only. Kisi bhi insaan ki aukaat uske paise se nahi uske behaviour se hoti hai (The stature of a person is not determined by a person’s wealth but their behaviour) and they should understand that.” Also Read - Arshi Khan-Rakhi Sawant Make Fun of Each Other’s Eyebrows, Describe Them as ‘Nevela-Chamgadar’ – Watch Funny Video

In the latest episode, Rakhi said about Nikki that she takes men in the corner and is a gossip monger. Nikki then slammed Rakhi for her comment and said that everyone knows what kind of work she has done in the last 15 years. Manu also slammed Rakhi for questioning his friendship with Nikki and asked, “Aapki aukaat kya hai ki aap mujhe bologi (What is your stature, that you are saying this to me)?”

