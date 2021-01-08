In the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 14, controversial queen Rakhi Sawant goes emotional as she sees her mother through video conferencing. When she asks her mother where is she, her mother replies that she is in hospital. The Bigg Boss 14 challenger breaks down into tears and asks ‘Tujhe kuch nahi hoga na, Ma’ (Nothing will happen to you?). She further says that she needs to be fine until she doesn’t get out of the house. She said that she needs her as she is lonely. Her mother then tells her that she is with her. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar's Wedding Preparations Begin, Singer's Mom Reveals All

Rakhi further asks her mother about her husband Ritesh and tells her to ask him to come in front of the world at least once in the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan Breaks Down Into Tears After Seeing His Brother, Says 'Mein Papa Ke Saath Rahunga'

Listening to Rakhi’s emotional conversation with her mother, Aly Goni, and Jasmin Bhasin too break down into tears. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Himesh Reshammiya Breaks Down In Tears After Mohammed Danish's Performance, Know Here Why

Watch the promo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)



Meanwhile, Eijaz Khan will be meeting his elder brother, Imran Khan. The actor will also break down into tears as he confesses his love and feeling for his brother and father. His brother further advises him to not stay alone in the house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)



Jasmin Bhasin will also be seen rushing out of the house as her parents come to see her after months. She will be seen crying and calling out her father, who advises her to be the Jasmin that she was when she entered the house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)



Rahul Vaidya will also get to see his mother who reveals that they have started the preparations of his wedding with Disha Parmar.

Watch this space for the latest updates!