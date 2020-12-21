The fans of Bigg Boss 14 will witness many twists this week. Mastermind Vikas Gupta, who was ousted last week from the controversial house after he pushed co-contestant Arshi Khan into the swimming pool, will be re-entering the house once again on Tuesday. Also, Manu Punjabi will be exiting the show due to a leg injury. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant's Husband Ritesh Slams Nikki Tamboli, Manu Punjabi For Their Career, Aukaat Comment

A source close to the development told Indian Express that Vikas’ exit hasn’t gone down well with his fans and host Salman Khan. As per the source, the repeated provocation and ‘emotional torture’ by Arshi Khan, Vikas’ action deemed fair. The makers also sat down with Vikas to chalk down his re-entry in the show and he agreed to come back on the show. Also Read - Arshi Khan-Rakhi Sawant Make Fun of Each Other’s Eyebrows, Describe Them as ‘Nevela-Chamgadar’ – Watch Funny Video

In the latest promo, Vikas enters the house leaving many co-contestants in shock. Arshi can be seen fuming with anger as he makes a comeback in the house and is seen talking ill about him. She further calls him ‘irritating’ and Vikas, on the other hand, claims that he was initially scared of any kind of blackmail but now when his all secrets are out, he will play the game fearlessly. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant’s Hilarious Fight Video With Nikki Tamboli Over Rahul Mahajan Will Make Your Day, Calls Her ‘Khajwi’

Earlier, he posted a video where he promised that he will emerge as a winner. He said, “Hey guys! I am going live after a long time and you will soon know why I am here. I wanted to thank you all for your love and support. Many people, many, many people, have written to Colors and Viacom (producers and presenters of Bigg Boss). You have sent me sweet and lovely messages. The way the entire country rose up for me, I wish the housemates would have done the same.”

“Thank you all that you guys have done so wonderfully. Taken time out to …write. From tweets to messages…I feel very, very nice, and thankful. Thank you very much. I will do what I do, best is play well, right? Try creating situations that entertain everyone. I really do need to win this time. It is not my desire but need this time, I will do well, no matter what. Please keep supporting, I need that support,” he added.

Meanwhile, Manu Punjabi, who suffered a leg injury, will be seen exiting the show. According to the sources, it will be temporarily medical leave for him.