In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan will be entering the house once again to clean the mess. Yes, you heard us right! Remember in Bigg Boss 13, the Dabanng actor entered the house to clean it leaving contestants embarrassed and ashamed. Well, this season again he will be entering the house to clean the bed of the captain of the house Rakhi Sawant after Nikki Tamboli denies to do it. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant Becomes The New Captain Of The House, Asks Abhinav Shukla To Drape Her Saree

The Khabri tweeted about the same and wrote, “EXCLUSIVE #WeekendKaVaar. SalmanKhan himself cleaned Bed of #RakhiSawant as #NikkiTamboli Denied to do so. Salman went inside the house Himself. (sic)” Also Read - TRP Report Week 52: Anupama Reigns In The First Spot, Imlie Surpasses Kundali Bhagya, TMKOC is Back In Top 5



As a part of the family week, the contestant’s family members were supposed to choose the captain of the house between Rakhi Sawant and Sonali Phogat, and with the majority of votes, Rakhi Sawant became the captain of the house. During Rakhi’s captaincy, she asks Nikki Tamboli to clean her bed which she refuses to do that will lead to another argument in the house. Later, Salman Khan will enter the house to clean Rakhi Sawant’s bed.

Meanwhile, Rakhi will be seen breaking down into tears after she finds out that her mother is hospitalised. The Bigg Boss 14 challenger breaks down into tears and asks ‘Tujhe kuch nahi hoga na, Ma’ (Nothing will happen to you?). She further says that she needs to be fine until she doesn’t get out of the house. She said that she needs her as she is lonely. Her mother then tells her that she is with her. Rakhi further asks her mother about her husband Ritesh and tells her to ask him to come in front of the world at least once in the show.

