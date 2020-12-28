Bigg Boss 8 contestant Sonali Raut, who is a well-known actor and model, has headed to Goa to kick-start her New Year celebrations. In Goa, she has several performances at the New Year’s bash. She was spotted in Goa by paparazzi and was asked ‘who is the hottest inmate with whom she would like to work’ and her quick reply was Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. Also Read - Christmas Heartbreak! Kazakh Bodybuilder Who Married Sex Doll Says 'She is Broken & is Being Repaired'



From her bikini looks to her making fashion statements, she never fails to impress the fashion police. In the latest picture shared by the shutterbug, she can be seen flaunting her perfect curves in a black bikini teamed up with subtle makeup, kohled-up eyes, and a couple of bracelets. She can be seen posing inside the pool and it will definitely make your heart beat faster.

Check Out Her Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonali Raut (@isonaliraut)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonali Raut (@isonaliraut)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonali Raut (@isonaliraut)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonali Raut (@isonaliraut)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonali Raut (@isonaliraut)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonali Raut (@isonaliraut)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonali Raut (@isonaliraut)



Sonali is a glamarous diva and enjoys a massive fan following. Her Instagram is filled with her bold pictures in a bikini that leave her fans swooning over her beauty and perfectly toned body.