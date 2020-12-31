Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Instagram, he shared a picture of himself from his quarantine room where he can be seen lying on the bed and a moving red bus can be seen from the glass window pane. He is currently in London has been quarantined there. He has been in London for the whole of December and looks like the new UK strain of coronavirus has made him his target. He captioned it, “COVID-19 Sucks.” Also Read - Vikas Gupta's Mother Breaks Silence on Allegations Against Family Cutting-Off Ties With Him Due To His Sexuality

As soon as he announced the news, filmmaker Farah Khan commented on his post, “Whaaaaaatttt??”. Also Read - Indian Women's Tour of Australia Postponed to Next Season: Cricket Australia

While his stay in London, he kept his fans updated with his London trip. He shared several pictures and videos of himself taking a tour of The United Kingdoms.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he was last seen in the music video, Besharam Bewafa and the song grabbed millions of views. He has a film in his pipeline where he will be sharing the screen space with actor Salman Khan.

He has featured in shows such as Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and Diya Aur Baati Hum. Later, he entered Bigg Boss 8 and emerged as a winner of the show. He boasts of a massive fan following and one of which was Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill, who has also confessed that she has strong feeling for him.

