Kasauti Zindagi Ki actor Cezanne Khan aka Anurag Basu has confirmed his marriage with his ladylove, who hails from Uttar Pradesh. However, he did not give out her name or any other details. Speaking with Times of India, he spilled the beans and said, "We had planned to get married by the end of 2020 but postponed it owing to the pandemic. We will tie the knot this year. She stumped a foodie like me with her biryani. Post dinner, I proposed to her and told her I like her and would want to eat the food she makes all my life."

"The caption says it all. She is someone special and I am dating her for the past three years. She is from Amroha (UP). I am in a happy space with her and looking at tying the knot soon. We had planned to get married by the end of 2020 but postponed it owing to the pandemic. We will tie the knot this year", he added.

Cezanne recalled, "The guy who introduced us was all praise for her culinary skills. Now, I have travelled all around the world and have tasted various cuisines, so I didn't have any expectations. But she stumped a foodie like me with her biryani. Post dinner, I proposed to her and told her I like her and would want to eat the food she makes all my life (laughs!). She is simple and fun-loving. She isn't like a typical partner and lets me be. I was single for a long time and it becomes difficult to allow someone else in your personal space, but I feel at ease with her."

Speaking about his work life, the actor revealed that he is in talks for a project. He was quoted as saying, “There was an influx of reality shows back then. In fact, I have been offered ‘Bigg Boss’ on several occasions, but it is not my cup of tea. There were times when I was offered shows that I would have loved to be a part of, but they didn’t materialise. I was also travelling. That resulted in a long gap. However, God has been kind and blessed me financially. Besides, I am someone who wants to enjoy his life. Work jab aana hoga, aayega.”

“Many people assumed that I had moved out of India. I have always been here and waiting for something nice to come my way. In fact, I am in talks for a project. Maybe, I won’t get the same attention now, but the face value is still there. The credit for that goes to Kasautii and Ekta Kapoor”, he added.