Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 hosted by Amitabh Bachchan witnessed its second crorepati with Mohita Sharma Garg. She is an IPS officer who wishes to be an inspiration to people as a woman in the IPS. She dreams of becoming a National Security Advisor.

Q. Launched in 1817, which of these ships built by the Wadia Group in Bombay is the oldest British warship still afloat?

A. HMS Trincomalee