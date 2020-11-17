Actors Govinda and Krushna Abhishek are not yet ready to let bygones be bygones. A few days ago, Krushna, who is a part of main cast of The Kapil Sharma Show opted out of an episode featuring his mama as the celebrity guest. As per the reports, there have been troubles between the two over the past few years and their ties got further strained after Govinda’s wife Sunita took offence to Kashmera Shah’s tweet about some’ people who dance for money’. Sunita alleged that Kashmera was referring to Govinda and decided to cut-off the ties. Also Read - KBC 12: Amitabh Bachchan Hosted Show Gets Its Second Crorepati in Mohita Sharma After Nazia Nasim

Speaking with Bombay Times, Krushna said, "I learnt about Chi Chi mama coming on the show around 10 days ago. Since Sunita mami wasn't accompanying him, the team thought that I would have no qualms performing. However, the incident has left a bad taste in my mouth. Last year, she didn't want me to perform in front of them, but this time, I had reservations."

He further said, "I had a strong relationship with mama, and the enmity has affected me badly. When the relationship between two people is strained, it's difficult to perform comedy. Besides, mama might take offence to my jokes. Achhi comedy ke liye set ka mahaul achha hona chahiye. I can vouch that it would have been like a house on fire even if I had performed as Krushna and not Sapna (the character he portrays on the show) with mama. I could have paid tribute to him on the show."

Krushna also revealed that he did try to get in touch with Govinda on a couple of occasions during the COVID-19 lockdown. “They didn’t even come to see my twins in the hospital, not even when one of them was fighting for his life. I did call him, but there was no response. How long can I keep trying to resolve our issues, which is based on a silly misunderstanding! Of course, it hurts, but if he doesn’t want to see me, I, too, don’t want to meet him. Ab toh sirf Kapil hi issues resolve kar sakta hai hamaare beech ke. Jab mama agli baar aaye toh mujhe bula le stage par aur sab ke saamne sulah karne bole. However, we don’t repeat celebrities so easily. So, I guess this might happen only in 2021”, he added.