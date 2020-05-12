Actor Sayantani Ghosh, who rose to fame with Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin series, is all set to tie the knot with her beau Anugrah Tiwari. The Sanjivini actor revealed that she and Anugrah might get married virtually amid the coronavirus lockdown. Also Read - Sayantani Ghosh Talks About Naagin And Doing Our Bit During Coronavirus Lockdown

Opening about her marriage plans with ETimes during a live chat on Instagram, she said that she definitely wants to get married but have no specific date in mind. She added, "It is just a matter of time. We are not planning on ke iss date pe shaadi karenge. But we will when our hearts want. She also said that they are not planning their wedding date as of yet but will get marred when their hearts want to.

She further emphasized on the fact that she and Anugrah might get married virtually but it’s all just a matter of time. She was quoted as saying, “Who knows during the lockdown we might come up with some planning and get married virtually. It is just a matter of time. We are together. We are a part of each other’s lives and we are loving that aspect of each other’s lives. Whenever we decide on anything seriously, we will announce it. Whenever we decide anything seriously, there will be an announcement made.”

View this post on Instagram The sense of belonging …..♥️ @anugrah0070 #goadiaries#beingtogether#webelong#happyus#happiness#friendship#love#togetherness#holdingeachothershands🌸❤️ A post shared by Sayantani (@sayantanighosh0609) on Mar 5, 2020 at 11:13pm PST



Sayantani and Anugrah met each other through a common friend at the gym over six years ago. They keep sharing love soaked pictures on Instagram and their fans called them #SyanGrah.