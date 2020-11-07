Television actor Nakuul Mehta and wife Jankee Parekh are all set to embrace the parenthood. The actor has announced the pregnancy with an adorable video and a bunch of throwback pictures that depict their long-lasting love story. He even shared some loved-up photos from the maternity photoshoot. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 November 7 Weekend Ka Vaar Episode Highlights: Kavita Kaushik is Back In The House, Eijaz Khan Welcomes Her

Jankee and Nakuul took to their respective Instagram to announce the good news. While Jankee wrote, "Our quarantine wasn't boring at all we're going to have a souvenir for life and we CANNOT wait! Our greatest adventure begins! @nakuulmehta #wearerxpanding #soontobeparents. (sic)" Nakul captioned it, "Best friend < Girl friend < Misses < THISCircle of life & then some more ..Avec @jank_ee #WeAreExpanding. (sic)"

The couple recently came back from their Goa Vacation. Talking about the trip, Nakuul told Hindustan Times, “One could find ways to work around our schedules while being able to enjoy nature. This month away from the city was an eye opener and gave us new ideas. It made us adventurous. After returning adjusting to city life has been hard, which is unusual for me to say as I love coming back to Mumbai. This year, I have learnt to just be in the moment and appreciate nature. In cities, you are constantly in a hustle and this year taught me it doesn’t have to be like that always. I learnt that one should find your own rhythm to life and work.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nakuul is known for his performance in television shows, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and Ishqbaaaz. He has also featured in Zee5 shows such as Never Kiss Your Best Friend.

Earlier speaking to IANS, Nakuul told IANS, “I think more exciting work is happening on the web, and there is honestly no difference in the value of production of a feature film and a well-made web show. If I think of reach, both the platforms have the widest reach across all age and socio-economic status of the audience. Both are accessible.”