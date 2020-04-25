The popular mythological show Ramayan had a rerun on our television screens during the lockdown period but it’s abrupt ending and chopping off some of the scenes have upset the viewers and the cast of the show. As soon as, Ravan’s slaughter scene was edited out with a few more sequences, viewers said that it is a work of art and it should have not been tampered. Also Read - Shri Krishna Comes Back on Doordarshan After Ramayan And Mahabharat to Encourage Viewers to Stay Inside Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Recently, SpotboyE spoke to Dipika Chikhlia aka Sita of the show and asked her about Ramayan been handled and exhibited on the national television and she expressed that she is ‘surprised and shocked as well’. Also Read - As Ramayan Airs Its Last Episode, Sita Aka Dipika Chikhlia Shares Throwback Photo, Says 'It Never Ends'

She also spoke about her fond memories with the show and said, “Ramayan set was a male-dominated. I was the only actress on the sets, primarily, so mostly I would sit with the Sagar family and their daughter-in-laws. At most, I spoke to Dara Singh ji on and off. Also, Shyam ji, was most of the times in his mask- in fact- he didn’t even say his dialogues. He was just asked to be on the screen because of his sheer magical personality and was told, ‘Aapki lines baad mein dub kar lenge, aap kuch bhi bol lo abhi.'”

v



Ramayan is a mythological drama which aired during 1987-1988. It was written, created and directed by Ramanand Sagar and featured Deepika Chikalia as Sita, Arvind Trivedi as Raavan and Dara Singh as Hanuman. The show also features Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhlia, Sunil Lahri and Dara Singh, Sanjay Jog, Sameer Rajda, Bal Dhuri, Jayshree Gadkar, Padma Khanna, Mukesh Rawal, Lalita Pawar and Nalin Dave in pivotel roles.