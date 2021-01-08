Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill, who boasts of a massive fan following, has treated her fans with a mesmerising picture from her Goa vacay that she took during the New Year 2021 along with her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla. In the picture, she can be seen posing alongside a beach clad in white hotpants and printed white crop top. Giving out sultry expressions, she captioned the photo, ‘Soaking in the sun (sic)’. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Babita Ji Gives Out Hilarious Expressions On Shehnaaz Gill's 'Shona' | WATCH

A few days back, Shehnaaz posted a photo looking absolutely breathtaking in a baby pink coloured sweater teamed up with white hotpants. She captioned it, “Don’t wait for any opportunities to come or any specific day to arrive, keep doing hard work, karma will follow and your dreams will come! Makeup ~ @puneet_makeovers. (sic)”

She often shares pictures and videos of herself lighting up the social media feeds of her fans. The Bigg Boss 13 fame garnered a lot of fame after her stint on the controversial show. Her dialogue ‘Sadda Kutta Kutta’ even turned into a musical mix rap and instantly went viral on social media. The rap was made by social media creator Yashraj Mukhate.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz was last seen in Tony Kakkar’s music video ‘Shona’ opposite Sidharth Shukla.

