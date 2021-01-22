Naagin 5 fame Surbhi Chandna is winning the hearts of her fans with her role of Bani in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show. Taking to Instagram today, she shared a video of herself grooving to Lata Mangeshkar’s iconic song ‘Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein’. In the video, she can be seen clad in a sheer orange saree teamed up with a multi-colored blouse. She accessorised with a pair of earrings, mangalsutra, indoor, and matching bangles. She glammed it up with subtle makeup, kohled up eyes, and a dash of lipstick. Also Read - Naagin 5 January 17, 2021 Episode Written Update: Is Bani Losing Her Adi Naagin Powers?

Sharing the clip, she captioned it, “#feelitreelit #goingbacktotheoldtimes #banibaninaagin. (sic)” Also Read - Naagin 5 January 16 Episode Written Update: Farishta Attacks Veer And Bani, Will They Die?

Earlier, she has shared a slew of pictures in a black crop top teamed up with jeggings, jacket, and matching boots. Well, she looked absolutely stunning in her latest chic look. She captioned it, “There is nothing more #Badass Than being who you are #naagin5mysteryunfolds #swipeleft Ditched My Super Sexy Sarees for a change. (sic)”

Surbhi is a gorgeous diva and often shares her sultry pictures on Instagram. She boasts a fan following of 3.7 million and keeps treating fashion police with her style statement.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she rose to fame with Ishqbaaz and later featured on Sanjivani. She is currently starring in Naagin 5 and essays the role of Bani aka Adinaagin, a shape-shifting snake. The show also features Sharad Malhotra, Mohit Sehgal in pivotal roles.

