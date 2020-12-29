Naagin 5 actor Surbhi Chandna has taken the much-needed break at an undisclosed vacation and she took to Instagram to give a refreshing glimpse of herself as she relaxes in a pool. In the latest video, she can be seen clad in a bikini as she turns into a water baby as she sips wine. Well, the star is making the temperature soaring with her latest look. Also Read - Naagin 5 Written Episode, 27 December: Bani Fights With Centipede to Save Veer's Family

She captioned the video, “Why Holidays have to get over Is ka Jawab Bhagwan ke paas bhi nahi hai #makingreels #makingmemories #intothewild #holidayvibes #secretsantagift. (sic)” Also Read - Naagin 5 Written Update, December 26: Veer Calls Off Wedding With Chandni, Chooses Bani Over Vamp

Earlier, she shared her slew of photos in a pool clad in a bikini and a pair of sunglasses as she enjoys her time during her vacation. She captioned it, “Water Makes Me The Happiest. (sic)”

Surbhi rose to fame with daily soap Ishqbaaz, Sanjivani and now she is winning hearts of her fans with Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show, Naagin 5, where she is essaying the role of the shape-shifting snake. The show also features Sharad Malhotra, Mohit Sehgal in pivotal roles.

