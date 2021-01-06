Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Nidhi Bhanushali, who is known for wearing Sonu in the popular show, has set the internet on fire with her viral bikini video. Now, when we did a bit of digging in her Instagram account, we found several other bikini pictures shared by her last year and you should definitely not miss it. In the photos shared last September, she can be seen posing amidst the beach in a black-blue bikini as she flaunts her perfectly toned washboard abs. She captioned it, “Getting some vitamin Sea and some vitamin D to stay the hell away from covid-19. (sic)” Also Read - After Sharing Bikini Video, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Nidhi Bhanushali Gets Messages Like ‘Tu To Bahot Badal Gayi Re Sonu’

In another photo, she can be seen lying in the sea in a multi-colour bikini and flaunting her contagious smile. She wrote, “This day last year (sic)” Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Nidhi Bhanushali Jumps Into Sea in Stunning Bikini Look | WATCH

On Tuesday, her video taking a dip into the sea went insanely viral on social media. In the clip, she can be seen dressed in a multi-colour bikini and has left her hair open as she flaunts her nose ring. Later, she was seen talking a selfie video. She captioned it, “Day two, 2021. @penchokutti ’s first time swimming in the (sea emoji) (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nidhi Bhanushali (@_ninosaur)



Nidhi Bhanushali was a part of the longest-running show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma for a long period of time. Nidhi Bhanushali aka Sonu Bhide had quit the show. She had to leave to pursue higher studies and focus on her education. In the show too, it was shown that Sonu left India for higher studies and she will be back in Gokuldham Society.

Watch this space for the latest updates!