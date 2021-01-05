Television actor Nidhi Bhanushali, best known for playing Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, rang in her New Year 2021 with a much relaxing vacation at a beach location. Taking t Instagram, she shared a video where she can be seen taking a leap in the middle of a sea in a bikini, surrounded by her friends. Her dog also went for a swim and she swam like a pro, right towards the camera. Later, she was seen talking a selfie video. Also Read - Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai: Nehha Pendse Roped In To Play Saumya Tandon's Anita Bhabhi Role In The Show

In the video, which is going insanely viral on social media, she was seen clad in a multi-colour bikini and has left her hair open as she flaunts her nose ring. The video also shows her dog wrapped in a towel after the swim. She clip concluded with her showing the sea and forest at the background. She captioned it, “Day two, 2021. @penchokutti ’s first time swimming in the (sea emoji) (sic).” Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni Share Romantic Dance, She Says 'Mere Gharwalon Ko Mana Lena'

Watch the video here:



Nidhi Bhanushali was a part of the longest-running show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma for a long period of time. Palak Sidhwani replaced her and is currently essaying the role of Mr and Mrs Bhide’s daughter Sonu, who is the only girl in Tappu Sena of Gokuldham society.

Earlier, Nidhi Bhanushali aka Sonu Bhide had quit the show. The actor, who is pursuing BA from a Mumbai college said that she wants to devote her time to studies. Nidhi Bhanushali had replaced Jheel Mehta as Sonu in 2012. Nidhi made her television debut with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and had been part of the show for more than 6 years. However, she had to leave to pursue higher studies and focus on her education. In the show too, it was shown that Sonu left India for higher studies and she will be back in Gokuldham Society.