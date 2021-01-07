Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah‘s Babita Ji Aka Mummun Dutta has won many hearts with her stint on the popular show. Not only on the show, but her Instagram is also a treat for her fans as she sips every bit of fun in life. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video where she can be seen giving out hilarious expressions on Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s hit song ‘Shona Shona’. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Nidhi Bhanushali Goes Bold In Throwback Bikini Pictures

In the video, she can be seen clad in ethnic wear teamed up with a pair of earrings, bindi, subtle makeup and bold red lipstick. The clip starts with her swiping into the camera and gives out funny expressions with her eyes. She made the video from the sets of the show. She captioned it, "Look of the day at the last day of work in 2020 Wishing for a better tomorrow. (sic)"

The video has gone viral on social media and fetched over five lakh likes.

Watch the video here:

She has also uploaded a slow-mo video where she can be seen walking with ‘Tu Lagdi Ferrari’ playing in the background. She can be seen clad in a white t-shirt and denim jeans. She captioned it, “Slow mo love. Just.. .. Ainvayi !!”

Meanwhile, Munmum Dutta is an animal lover. She even fed around 25-30 dogs in the vicinity of Goregaon film city during the lockdown phase. She even has a dream of building an animal farm or shelter.

