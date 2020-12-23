Actor Karanvir Bohra is a father to three little daughters now and he is definitely a doting dad. Ever since the birth of his third daughter, he is sharing adorable posts on Instagram with the newborn. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, he shared a yet adorable video of himself holding his daughter and it seems that the clip is recorded at the hospital, at the time of the birth of his baby girl. The actor captioned it, “Tum hi ho pehle,tum hi ho akhir”…..That’s How I’m going to be with all my daughters and with the people who are my heart…. There is room for so much love, but this one is so so so special #myholytrinity is complete #laxmisaraswatiparvati (sic).” Also Read - Karanvir Bohra Makes Her Newborn Daughter Sleep on Him And This is The Best Thing to See on Internet Today

Earlier, Karanvir took to social media to inform fans and followers that he and his wife Teejay have been blessed with a baby girl. He shared a video featuring his twin daughters Bella and Vienna and himself holding the newborn. He captioned the post, “You can’t even imagine the bolt of happiness going thru my veins…I can’t believe that I’m a father of 3 girls….yahooooo! Life can’t get better than this, imagine ruling the world with these 3 queens in my life… Thank you God for all these angels you have sent! I’ll take the best care of them, because they are my #teendeviyaan.. My #laxmi #saraswati #parvati. P.s. You can also call me #charlie! #charliesangels… My #alpha #chi & #omega (sic)”

Meanwhile, Karanvir Bohra and Teejay are married for 14 years now and have tied the knot in the year 2006. The couple welcomed twin daughters in 2016. He is known for his roles in Just Mohabbat, Kkusum, Shararat, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Qubool Hai, Naagin 3 among others. He also featured in Bigg Boss 12.