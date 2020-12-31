Vikas Gupta recently alleged on the controversial show, Bigg Boss 14, that his family cut-off all the ties with him after he confessed publically that he is bisexual. Now, his mother Sharda Gupta shared a long statement and claimed that are not on good terms with him but it has nothing to do with his sexual orientation. She further says that the news about distancing himself because of his choices is a ‘complete hoax fabricated to one’s convenience’. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Promo: Rakhi Sawant Pretends To Be Possessed, Tears Off Rahul Mahajan's Clothes

She further reveals that despite they distanced themselves from Vikas, they maintained their silence as they did not want to 'paint a bad picture of him in media'. She then added that her son not decided to cast aspersions against them, the matter would have not reached this far, which she believes is a defeat as a family.

Her full statement reads, "To think that we actually distanced our own (son) for his sexual orientation is equal to making a derogatory statement about my family. Yes, my son and I are not on great terms but that has nothing to do with his orientation. We had cut off ties with him much before he decided to come out in public, and we knew and have always loved him and accepted him the way he is. So the news about us distancing him cause of his choices is a complete hoax fabricated to one's convenience. But sometimes, when you give too much love, you risk being taken for granted. Unfortunately, we distanced ourselves from him but despite that, we maintained silence because unlike him, we didn't want to paint a bad picture of him in the media."

“This matter would have never reached this far had my son not decided to cast aspersions against us. We had decided to give him due respect, but he couldn’t allow us our peace, which as a family, is our defeat. This would be my first and the last statement on the same as I don’t intend to carry on with this blame game and I would request everyone to understand and give us the respect and privacy we deserve. Thank you”, it further reads.

Earlier, he had told an online portal, “My brother Sid and my mother left my home some time ago, things had gone very bad after I disclosed my bisexuality to the world. My family finds it embarrassing to have me around them. They don’t want to be seen with me. Our society can be difficult, so not inviting me to the birthday is fine. I don’t wish to spoil their celebrations.”

