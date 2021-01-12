Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai started 12 years back and instantly became a popular soap opera. The show had a transformation as it took leaps after a certain span of time. From characters to the lead jodis, the makers always tried to give a refreshing touch to the show and they have been successful in doing that. It initially began with Hina Khan (Akshara) and Karan Mehra (Naitik). The story revolved around Akshara and Naitik, who belong from a Marwari family based in Udaipur and get married through an arranged marriage. The on-screen couple struggles to understand each other and gradually fall in love. Like every daily soap, the family struggles from ups and downs and many twists in their life that kept the audiences glued to the screen. Soon, they give birth to their son, Naksh but Naitak falls into a coma. After four years Naitik comes back from come and tries to bond with his son Naksh. After some time, the couple has their daughter, Naira. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor Kartik Aka Mohsin Khan Buys a Stunning House in Mumbai, Shares Beautiful Balcony View- Know His Net Worth

After a gap of some years, the makers introduced the most loved jodi of television now, Naira (Shivangi Joshi) and Kartik’s (Mohsin Khan) love story. The couple got married and have a child but have got separated and again rebounded in the span of time. And now it’s again time for the couple to separate as Naira falls off the cliff. However, she will return to Kartik’s life as a boxer after she losses her memory after the accident.

The storyline is again about to change with some of the new faces that will be seen on-screen. Speaking about the big change, producer Rajan Shahi had said, “All I can say is that we have to reinvent ourselves to keep the audience engaged. There will be a huge shake over in the show which will change the entire dynamics. After Akshara’s exit, this will be the next big change in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.”

The cast and crew celebrated the 12-years of successful running of the show. Producer Ranjan told IANS, “It is going to be a double celebration for us. Apart from the fact that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will complete 12 years, the day also coincides with the show completing 3,300 episodes. That has been the maximum number of shows any Hindi GEC show has ever touched. Keeping Covid-19 precautions in mind, we will have a celebration but it will be a low-key affair. We will have a simple gathering of the main cast. We will be doing a ‘hawan’ in the morning and then cut a cake. We would like to thank the almighty for the blessings.”

He further added, “Hats off to the entire team because completing 3,300 episodes is not easy. I think it’s a landmark day not just for my production house but for the Indian television industry. World over, I am sure people are proud that there is a show running with dignity, respect, and so much adulation and has kept evolving with time. Twelve years is a long journey. Every time, the taste changed among the audience, the show evolved. I have learned that no one is above the show and when everyone puts in their efforts with sincerity, it shows and that team effort always shows. ‘Yeh Rishta…’ has a certain kind of positivity and it keeps people retained. Our philosophy has always been a team effort and we work keeping that in mind,” summed up Shahi, who has been in the television industry for almost 27 years and has bankrolled many popular television shows.”