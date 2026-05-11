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Telugu actor Bharath Kanth and cameraman die in fatal car accient in Hyderabad

Telugu actor Bharath Kanth and cameraman die in fatal car accient in Hyderabad

Telugu actor Bharath Kanth’s car collided with a truck near Exit No. 12 on the ORR under the limits of the Adibatla Police Station in Hyderabad

Bharath Kanth (PC: Instagram)

Telugu actor Bharath Kanth died in a fatal car accident on the Hyderabad Outer Ring Road. The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday, claiming the lives of two people, including the actor. According to ANI, Bharath Kanth’s car collided with a truck near Exit No. 12 on the ORR under the limits of the Adibatla Police Station in Hyderabad. Confirming the incident, the police said, “This accident happened last night. We have registered a case, shifted the bodies of the deceased for post-mortem examination, and are investigating the matter.” Both Bharath Kanth and Sai Trilok sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

Hyderabad, Telangana: Telugu actor Bharath Kanth and another person lost their lives after their car collided with a truck near Exit No. 12 on the ORR under Adibatla police station limits in Hyderabad. This incident happened last night. We have registered a case, shifted the… — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2026

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The incident occurred while they were returning to Hyderabad from Nellore. Both were reportedly residents of the Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh. According to reports, Bharath Kanth and Sai Trilok left for Hyderabad on Saturday night. Around 3 am, they reached the Outer Ring Road in Peddamberpet and were reportedly heading towards Shamshabad when the fatal accident took place. The two victims were later identified through their phone numbers and vehicle registration details.

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Bharath Kanth, 31, was an aspiring actor. He was known among Telugu digital audiences for his work as a dancer, content creator and actor. He had built a growing following on social media. While Trilok was a cameraman. According to reports, both had come to Hyderabad about a decade ago to pursue a career in the Telugu film industry.

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