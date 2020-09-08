Telugu actor Jaya Prakash Reddy has passed away on Tuesday in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. He suffered from cardiac arrest at the age of 74. He was a legendary actor and best known for comic as well as villainous roles. He collapsed on the commode in the washroom at his Guntur residence and died instantly. He was rushed to the hospital where the doctor declared brought dead. Also Read - Telangana Assembly Election 2018: Will TRS Retain Power in Sangareddy Against Congress, BJP?

Actor Sudheer Babu took to his Twitter page and confirmed the news by paying condolences. He shared a photo of Jaya Prakash Reddy and wrote, “Woke up to terrible news. Rest in peace, sir. #JayaprakashReddy”. Also Read - Ex-Cong MLA held for trafficking 3 people to US on fake documents



The former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N. Chandrababu Naidu, also expressed his sadness on the demise of Jaya Prakash Reddy. He tweeted, “Telugu cinema and theatre has lost a gem today with the demise of Jayaprakash Reddy Garu. His versatile performances over several decades have given us many memorable cinematic moments. My heart goes out to his family and friends in this hour of grief. #JayaPrakashReddy”.

Telugu cinema and theatre has lost a gem today with the demise of Jayaprakash Reddy Garu. His versatile performances over several decades have given us many a memorable cinematic moments. My heart goes out to his family and friends in this hour of grief. #JayaPrakashReddy pic.twitter.com/gOCfffmQjP — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) September 8, 2020



He came into the limelight with the feature film Samarasimha Reddy where he played the role of Veera Raghava Reddy. Fondly called JP, he acted as the villain in the hit film Jayam Manade Raa and Chennakesava Reddy.

Jaya Prakash Reddy was last seen in the 2020 film Sarileru Neekevvaru as Nagendra’s Father.