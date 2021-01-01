Telugu actor Narsing Yadav passed away on Thursday night at a hospital in Hyderabad. The 57-year-old actor was suffering from a kidney-related ailment and was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad for the last few weeks. The actor breathed his last on the night of December 31 and he succumbed to the illness. Also Read - Telugu Actor Rajasekhar Escapes With Minor Injuries After His Car Meets With an Accident in Hyderabad

The news of Yadav’s death came as a big shock to the entire Telugu film industry. Many of his colleagues and friends from the industry took to social media to express disbelief and dismay over the news. It was in April that Yadav’s family had revealed about his illness. Also Read - With A Stroke Of Luck, Telugu Actor Nani Escapes A Deadly Accident With Minor Bruises

The actor had been working in the film industry for over 40 years. Narsing Yadav’s last movie was the 2017 hit Khaidi No 150 that featured Chiranjeevi in the lead. The actor was popular for his comic timings and roles in movies like Money Money, Kshana Kshanam, and Pokiri among others. In his career spanning over 40 years, Yadav had worked in over 300 Telugu films. He has a son named Ruthvik with wife Chitra. May his soul rest in peace! Also Read - Vijay Sai, Telugu Actor Found Dead in His Apartment, Blames Estranged Wife in Video