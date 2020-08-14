Telugu and Tamil actor Niharika Konidela who was seen in Suryakantam got engaged to Hyderabad-based techie Chaitanya Jonnalagedda on August 13 at a hotel in Hyderabad. The engagement was attended by close family and friends. The low-key ceremony was attended by Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan (brothers of Nagendra Babu), Ram Charan (Chiranjeevi’s son), Sai Dharam Tej, Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish, who are Niharika Konidela’s cousins. Also Read - Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren Movie Review: Critics Give A Thumbs Down, Say It's An Overstretched Film

Niharika is actor-host Naga Babu’s daughter and Megastar Chiranjeevi’s nephew. Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni took to Instagram t share a pic of the newly-engaged couple. She wrote a congratulatory note: “Congratulations dearest Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV. Looks like a perfect match. Wish you guys all the very best,” Upasana captioned the photo. Also Read - Oka Manasu Teaser: Naga Shaurya & Niharika Konidela make a cute pair in this adorable love story!

Niharika’s brother and southern star Varun Tej welcomed Chaitanya JV into the family with this message: “And this happened! My baby sis gets engaged! Welcome to the family, bava.”

Niharika has worked in films like Oka Manasu, Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren Happy Wedding and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Muddapappu Avakai, Nanna Koochi and Madhouse are the three web-shows she starred in and also produced.

