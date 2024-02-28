Home

Telugu Actress Sowmya Janu Lands in Legal Trouble After Assaulting a Traffic Police Officer, Netizens Demand Action

Telugu actress Sowmya Janu gained headlines when a video of her manhandling a policemen started to surface online. Take a look here.

Telugu actress Sowmya Janu has landed herself in trouble. The actress has gained widespread criticism as she was seen assaulting a traffic police officer in Hyderabad. A video of the actress is doing rounds on the internet, where she can be seen quarrelling with the police. According to reports, Sowmya was stopped by the police officer on duty when she took the wrong route. The video in no time started to gain attention, and people criticised the actress for her rude behaviour.

The video, which went online, shows Sowmya abusing the police officer, and in a rage of a moment, the actress tore his clothes. More details revealed that the incident took place on February 24, in Banjara Hills. The actress happened to be driving a Jaguar which was on the wrong side of the road. Seeing that, the traffic police officer stopped her, and in no time, the discussion turned into a heated argument. Later, the actress manhandled the officer.

Take a look at the video:

Telugu actress Sowmya Janu attacked a traffic home guard after she was stopped by the guard for driving her Jaguar car on the wrong side in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. In the video she is admitting that she was driving in the wrong direction but still she is defending her action. pic.twitter.com/mvov3dSVMr — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) February 27, 2024

According to a report published by DNA, bystanders tried to intervene in the matter to resolve it. However, even they failed. Instead, the situation allegedly escalated, and she physically attacked the official. The report also claims that the actress in a rage tore the clothes of the officer and even confiscated his phone. Now, the actress has been booked under 353 IPC and sec 184 MVA.

Meanwhile, the actress is yet to comment on the matter. Several social media users have taken it to the micro-blogging platform X and have demanded strict action against the actress. Needless to say, the incident serves as a reminder for everyone who doesn’t take traffic rules seriously.

