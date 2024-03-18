Home

Telugu Box Office: Malayalam Blockbuster ‘Premalu’ Enjoys Fantastic 10 Days With Record-Breaking Collection, Check Detailed Analysis

Malayalam film Premalu continues to show its dominance at the Telugu box office. The romantic comedy has been performing well in the Telugu market even after 10 days of its release. Read on.

Telugu Box Office Report: The Malayalam romantic comedy, Premalu has been grabbing headlines on the internet. After dominating the Malayalam trade industry, the film has conquered Telugu cinemas too. Premalu has been running at the Telugu Box Office for over 10 days now and the film’s collection speaks of its popularity among the Telugu-speaking audience as well. As per the latest trade reports, the film has created a new record by grossing over Rs 10 crore worldwide in just 10 days. This is impressive considering not many Malayalam films have achieved the same feat in the same window of time at the Box Office.

Directed by Girish AD, Premalu stars K Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju in leading roles. According to a trade portal ‘123 Telugu’, the film’s 10-day gross business stands at Rs 10.54 crore worldwide. It has also emerged as the biggest-ever Malayalam film dubbed in Telugu. The film was released on February 9 and it opened at a mere Rs 0.6 crore nett at the Malayalam Box Office. However, as the word-of-mouth grew, Premalu went on to become one of the biggest success stories in Kerala, leading to its Telugu release. So far, after 38 days of its release, the film has collectively registered a business of Rs 60.47 crore nett. Out of this, around Rs 5-6 crore nett is from Telugu market alone. With the kind of craze it is showing in the Telugu cinemas, the business is only going to grow from here.

Check the Week-Wise Box Office Breakup of Premalu After 38 Days – Nett Collection (sacnilk):

Week 1: Rs 12.6 crore

Week 2: Rs 14.85 crore

Week 3: Rs 9.65 crore

Week 4: Rs 8 crore

Week 5: Rs 9.17 crore

Friday: Rs 1.35 crore

Saturday: Rs 2.35 crore

Sunday: Rs 2.50 crore

Total: Rs 60.47 crore

Interestingly, the Telugu rights of Premalu were taken by SS Rajamouli’s son Karthikeya. The film was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 3 crore. It has already achieved its production cost and now, running in full gains.

Apart from the lead roles of K Gafoor, and Mamitha Baiju, the romantic comedy features Sangeeth Prathap, Shyam Mohan M, Meenakshi Raveendran, Akhila Bhargavan, Althaf Salim and a special appearance by Mathew Thomas. Premalu is produced by Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil.

SS Rajamouli Praises Malayalam Actors

Meanwhile, RRR and Baahubali director SS Rajamouli at a Premalu-related event, jokingly admitted that he is ‘jealous’ of the Malayalam actors. “It’s meant to be watched in theatres because it’s hilarious, when the people next to you laugh, you enjoy it more (sic),” he said while appreciating the film. The popular director added, “It is with jealousy and pain that I admit the Malayalam film industry produces better actors. In this film too, they did a fantastic job (sic).” He also thanked Aditya who wrote the dialogues for the Telugu version of Premalu for his skills.

Later, taking it to X/Twitter, Telugu actor Mahesh Babu thanked Rajamouli for his kind words and wrote, “Thank you @ssk1122 for bringing #Premalu to the Telugu audience… Thoroughly enjoyed it…. Can’t remember the last time when I laughed so much while watching a film… The entire family loved it. Top-class acting by all the youngsters. Congratulations to the entire team!! (sic)”

Take a look at Mahesh Babu’s X/Twitter Post:

Thank you @ssk1122 for bringing #Premalu to the Telugu audience… Thoroughly enjoyed it…. Can’t remember the last time when I laughed so much while watching a film… The entire family loved it 😁 Top class acting by all the youngsters 🤗🤗🤗Congratulations to the entire team!! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 12, 2024

Premalu OTT Release

The blockbuster Malayalam film is speculated to premiere on Disney+Hotstar on March 29, 2024. However, there is no official confirmation on the same yet. Did you watch Premalu, though? What are your thoughts about the film?

