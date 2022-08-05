Bimbisara Twitter Review: Bimbisara starring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in titular role had been winning accolades ever since its trailer dropped prior to its release. The fantasy actioner directed by Mallidi Vassista and produced by NTR Arts is being lauded by netizens for its extraordinary and engaging storytelling. Bimbisara is a time travel drama that narrates the story of an ancient Indian evil king by the same name of the Trigartala Empire who lands in the modern-day world. The Telugu action-adventure film is reportedly going to be a four-part franchise. Kalyan Ram’s fans are elated by the grandeur spectacle comprising the sets, costumes, cinematography and VFX. The power-packed performances of Kalyan Ram, Catherine Tresa, and Samyuktha Menon are also receiving rave reviews.Also Read - Telugu Film Industry to Stop Shooting From August 1, Pushpa 2 And Salaar Likely to Halt - Here's Why
Check out the fan reactions on twitter:
Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is an Indian actor and film producer who works in Telugu cinema. He is the son of actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna. Ram is the chairperson of the production company N. T. R Arts.
Bimbisara was made with a budget of Rs 40 Crore and released on July 5, 2022.
