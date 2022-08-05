Bimbisara Twitter Review: Bimbisara starring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in titular role had been winning accolades ever since its trailer dropped prior to its release. The fantasy actioner directed by Mallidi Vassista and produced by NTR Arts is being lauded by netizens for its extraordinary and engaging storytelling. Bimbisara is a time travel drama that narrates the story of an ancient Indian evil king by the same name of the Trigartala Empire who lands in the modern-day world. The Telugu action-adventure film is reportedly going to be a four-part franchise. Kalyan Ram’s fans are elated by the grandeur spectacle comprising the sets, costumes, cinematography and VFX. The power-packed performances of Kalyan Ram, Catherine Tresa, and Samyuktha Menon are also receiving rave reviews.Also Read - Telugu Film Industry to Stop Shooting From August 1, Pushpa 2 And Salaar Likely to Halt - Here's Why

#Bimbisara review:

Bimbisara is an extraordinary written picture .It’s completely a new story line with engaging elements.@NANDAMURIKALYAN anna as #Bimbisara is a life time role. He did a fantabulous performance.@mmkeeravaani garu gave an electrifying BGM.

(1/3) — Rahul Karthikeya Nagireddygari (@RNagireddygari) August 5, 2022

Last month somebody said don’t watch the reviews in twitter

Bro movie baga untey reviewers kuda baga cheptharuu bro result like this #Bimbisara#BlockBusterBimbisara

Watch the movies nearest you

Enjoy

If people loves the movies results will be next level Amma #Bimbisara — Siva Nagendra (@SivaNagendra83) August 5, 2022

The final review of the film is 4.2/5.After long time I felt a grand theatrical experience. Audience can watch the film without any doubt.. Full paisa vasool film. TFI got it’s golden days are back..Exceeded all the expectations. Big numbers are ahead for #Bimbisara at BO.

(3/3) — Rahul Karthikeya Nagireddygari (@RNagireddygari) August 5, 2022

Omg1st off oka level aite 2nd Half K Ramp anta just now Review ochindi

.

Hit, kottesav anna @NANDAMURIKALYAN #Bimbisara — DeadPøølᵀʰᵒᵏᵏᵘᵏᵘⁿᵗᵘᵖᵒᵛᵃᵃˡᵉ (@NTREra289) August 5, 2022

#Bimbisara Review: Seriously, is this film directed by a debutant Looks like an experienced director has directed this film @DirVassishta, be ready for a lot of offers #bimbisarareview #KalyanRam @iamsamyuktha_ pic.twitter.com/oA4zhtQ5Tr — #HarGharTiranga (@MrHites66128923) August 5, 2022

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is an Indian actor and film producer who works in Telugu cinema. He is the son of actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna. Ram is the chairperson of the production company N. T. R Arts.

Bimbisara was made with a budget of Rs 40 Crore and released on July 5, 2022.

