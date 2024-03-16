Home

After OG, Pawan Kalyan To Star In Ustaad Bhagat Singh, ‘Expect The Unexpected’ UBS Makers Share Major Updates

Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan, is all set to feature in his upcoming film Ustaad Bhagat Singh'. The makers of the film are all set to roll out a big surprise for the actor. Read along to find out.

Hyderabad: The announcement has created a lot of excitement among fans of Tollywood superstar Pawan Kalyan, as the makers of the movie ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ are preparing for a special surprise. The production house teased fans on social media, hinting at something unexpected from their upcoming project which features the renowned actor.

Mythri Movie Makers Share Major Updates On Pawan Kalyan’s Upcoming Project

The makers shared a message on social media, saying “Expect the Unexpected from @UBSTheFilm Ustaad @PawanKalyan”. This has sparked a lot of curiosity and anticipation among fans, who are eagerly waiting to see what surprise the makers have in store for them.

Pawan Kalyan, a well-known actor who has now ventured into politics, is set to join the shooting schedule of the movie ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ after completing his upcoming film ‘OG’. In ‘OG’, he is expected to portray the role of a ruthless killing machine. Alongside Pawan Kalyan, the talented actress Sreeleela, known for her role in ‘Guntur Kaaram’, will also be seen in the movie. Harish Shankar will direct the action-packed drama film, and the music for the film will be composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Take a look at X/ Twitter Post of Mythri Movie Makers:

Pawan Kalyan’s Professional Front

In addition to his film commitments, Pawan Kalyan is currently busy with his political responsibilities. He is presently contesting as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Pithapuram. His entry into politics has generated significant attention and curiosity, with many people closely following his activities since he announced his candidacy in the constituency.

The report by Glute also anticipates that the teaser of the film “Ustaad Bhagat Singh” will be released soon, and it will be kept simpler in its approach. The film draws inspiration from the Tamil 2016 blockbuster Theri, which starred Thalapathy Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the leading roles helmed by Atlee. Fans are eagerly awaiting more information about the project, hoping for a glimpse of what promises to be a blockbuster venture with Pawan Kalyan’s star power.

