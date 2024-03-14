Home

Alia Bhatt Shares Key Advice of Director SS Rajamouli On Picking Good Films, ‘Do It With Love’

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt in a recent summit revealed, who director and writer SS Rajamouli shared his advice on choosing good film. Here's what Alia told, read on.

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has been grabbing headlines recently when she revealed how director and writer SS Rajamouli, gave her advice on picking the right films. Alia during a conversation with Forbes 30/50 Summit with Huma Abedin, the actress further revealed how curious she gets while picking up a film. It is no doubt that Alia Bhatt is considered one of the most versatile actresses in the film industry, from playing Gangubai to Gully Boy, Alia came a long way in the industry establishing her name in Bollywood and as well as in Hollywood. Read on to find out more.

Alia Bhatt Reveals The Advice of SS Rajamouli on Picking Films

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt featured in one of SS Rajamouli’s last released film RRR, where she was seen acting alongside Ram Charan and Jr NTR. While talking about films, Alia Bhat insisted SS Rajamouli to guide for picking a good film. This is what Alia expressed, “I asked SS Rajamouli what kind of films I should choose because I’m always torn. He said, whatever you choose, just do it with love. Because even if the film is not good, the audience will see love in your eyes for what you do and they will connect with that. Because, there is nothing greater than love in this world (sic).”

Alia Bhatt Opens Up On Picking Every Film That Came On Her Way

At the summit, Alia revealed the early days of her career when she took every film that came her way. Alia expressed, “I’ve also been very lucky. I’m not just blaming everything on luck, but it is a massive factor. Initially, I remember, I was choosing what was coming to me. They (the films) just happened to be different to one another. But genuinely, if I want to pinpoint it, I really believe what you give is what you get. I have short attention span and I get bored easily. I need to mix it up and keep myself entertained (sic).”

Alia Bhatt’s Professional Work Front

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in the mythological film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh helmed by Karan Johar. For the unknown Alia Bhatt also made her debut Hollywood appearance in the film Heart of Stone starring Israeli actress Gal Gadot. In her upcoming projects, the actress will be shortly seen acting alongside Vedang Raina and Aditya Nanda in the film Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala. In her pipeline, the actress agreed to work in the film Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kai helmed by Farhan Akhtar.

