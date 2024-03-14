Home

Doctor Accuses Samantha Ruth Prabhu of ‘Misleading’ People With Claims of Using Dandelion Root to ‘Detoxify’ Liver – Issue Explained!

Telugu actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu made the headlines for allegedly sharing "misleading" content on her health podcast along with her guest speaker. Read on to find out.

Mumbai: Samantha Ruth Prabhu a known celebrity in the film industry has been making headlines since she started a health talk show. Recently the actress has been accused of bluffing 33 million followers on social media who follow the actress. Since Samantha Ruth’s YouTube video on the health podcast came forward on “detoxing the liver” the actress has been held under scrutiny for sharing “misleading” content on various platforms. Earlier, when Samantha Ruth was called to feature in “some random health illiterate”. On X/Twitter with the username The Liver Doc, shared a descriptive post on X where he mentioned that the actress has claimed to be “misleading”. Read on.

Liver Doctor Slams Samantha Ruth On Sharing ‘Misleading’ Information

The doctor not only lashed out at the actress but also charged at the guest speaker at Samantha’s talk show. The Liver Doc went on to accuse the two of being “ignorant” regarding the importance of health and medicine. Apart from the lengthy post, he further shared a short video of the two talking about “detoxifying liver”.

In the snippet it was witnessed that Samantha and the guest speaker were seen talking about herbs like dandelion that help in ailing with liver health. The user went on to write, “This is Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a film star, misleading and misinforming over 33 million followers on ‘detoxing the liver’ (sic).”

He went on to lash out at Samantha Prabhu and the guest speaker and expressed, “The podcast feature some random health illiterate “Wellness Coach & Performance Nutritionist” who has absolutely no clue how the human body works and has the most rubbish content on his Instagram handle, including complete nonsense such as herbs to manage autoimmune disorders I am not sure how people with massive following very easily figure out the worst, science-illiterate people for them to invite to talk on science, medicine and health on “health podcasts” that are in fact nothing to do with health or medicine. It’s just two science illiterates sharing their ignorance. The Wellness Coach guy is not even a real medical person and would probably have no idea about functions of the liver (sic).”

The Liver Doc didn’t just finish his argument there, he further expressed, “I am a liver doctor, a trained and registered hepatologist diagnosing and treating liver disease patients since one decade and this is complete and utter BS (bullsh*t) (sic).”

Take a look at the X/Twitter Post:

This is Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a film star, misleading and misinforming over 33 million followers on “detoxing the liver.” The podcast feature some random health illiterate “Wellness Coach & Performance Nutritionist” who has absolutely no clue how the human body works and has the… pic.twitter.com/oChSDhIbu2 — TheLiverDoc (@theliverdr) March 10, 2024

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Professional Front

It is a very well-known fact that Samantha Ruth Prabhu was on a long break from the film industry, and the actress decided to return to the industry after a while. Many were not aware that the Family Man actress was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease, Myositis. Samantha was last seen with Vijay Deverakonda in the film Kushi. However, it is important to note that there has been no official reply from Samantha after ‘The Liver Doc’ accused her of “misleading” health issues.

Watch this space to get the latest updates on Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s reply to the video. Stay tuned.

