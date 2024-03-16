Home

Samantha Prabhu Opens Up About Stepping Outside Her Comfort Zone In Pushpa’s Cameo, ‘Sexy Is Not My Thing’

Telugu actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently revealed about how she felt performing a cameo in Allu Arujn's blockbuster hit Pushpa 'Oo Antava' number. Samantha recalled that being "sexy" was not her type. Read on to find out more.

Mumbai: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been in the spotlight for various reasons, including her divorce from ex-husband and actor Naga Chaitanya, as well as her battle with Myositis in 2023. Recently, she spoke openly about her discomfort with her sexuality and expressed feeling insecure about her appearance at the India Today Conclave 2024.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu On ‘Oo Antava’ Cameo In Pushpa

During the event, Samantha discussed her decision to take on the role in the song “Oo Antava” in Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s film “Pushpa: The Rise.” She likened this decision to her role as Raji in “The Family Man 2,” emphasising the importance of following her instincts without being influenced by others’ opinions. She highlighted the positive aspect of having fewer people around her, allowing her to trust her own judgment, while also acknowledging the need to make mistakes and learn from them.

Samantha’s candid revelations shed light on the challenges she has faced in both her personal and professional life, showcasing her resilience and determination to stay true to herself in the face of adversity.

Samantha, the actress, explained that her decision to take on the role in the movie “Oo Antava” stemmed from her desire to explore a different aspect of her acting abilities. She admitted to feeling uncomfortable with her own sexuality and lacking confidence in that area. Samantha revealed that she often struggled with feelings of inadequacy, comparing herself to other women and feeling like she didn’t measure up in terms of looks or appeal.

Despite her initial reservations, Samantha ultimately embraced the challenge, recognizing it as an opportunity for personal and professional growth. She openly admitted that portraying a “sexy” character was not something that came naturally to her. However, she expressed her determination to confront her insecurities head-on and overcome them, viewing the experience as a chance to expand her range as an actor and as an individual.

Take a look at Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Professional Front

Samantha, an Indian actress, was last seen in the film “Kushi” where she shared screen space with actor Vijay Deverakonda. She is now gearing up for her next project, which is the Indian version of the spy series Citadel. In this upcoming project, she will be working alongside Bollywood star Varun Dhawan. This marks an exciting new venture for Samantha as she continues to expand her acting career. However, Samantha had taken a break from the film industry due to her health concerns.

