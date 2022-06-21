Samantha Ruth Prabhu Breaks Silence: Samantha Ruth Prabhu finally refuted back at trolls accusing her of allegedly spreading Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala dating rumours. Samantha was blamed by Naga fans that she used her PR team to spread baseless rumours about her ex-husband. Samantha, miffed off with the trolling responded to the allegations against her and told netizens to grow up and move on. Samantha stated that since the parties involved have moved on in their lives people should rather concentrate on their own families. Samantha also called out the misogyny and sexism prevalent in the society on how rumours on a girl post break-up or separation are considered to be true while rumours on the male counterpart are believed to be planted by his ex.Also Read - Alaya F on Her Struggle With PCOS: ‘I have to Stay Fit to Keep My Skin Good And Hormones in Check’

Check out this tweet by Samantha on the recent controversy:

Rumours on girl – Must be true !!

Rumours on boy – Planted by girl !!

Grow up guys ..

Parties involved have clearly moved on .. you should move on too !! Concentrate on your work … on your families .. move on!! https://t.co/6dbj3S5TJ6 — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) June 21, 2022

Samantha Advises Netizens to Move on!

Samantha on Monday tweeted about the same. Samantha wrote in her tweet, “Rumours on girl – Must be true !! Rumours on boy – Planted by girl !! Grow up guys .. Parties involved have clearly moved on .. you should move on too !! Concentrate on your work … on your families .. move on!!” Naga Chaitanya dating Sobhita has been doing the rounds at the rumour mills and the speculations are rife due to claims by various sources about Sobhita visiting Naga’s new property and the duo being comfortable in each other’s company. Samantha has become the soft target of Naga fans ever since then who claim her PR team was trying to tarnish his image. Also Read - What is The Meaning of Orion Keech Singh And Why Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech Chose This Name For His Baby?

Samantha and Naga announced their separation in 2021 as the ex-couple stated that they would continue to cherish their friendship without mentioning the reason behind parting ways. Samantha since her separation has been seen travelling while promoting her movies and also went to Rishikesh as part of her holy Char Dham Yatra.

Samantha is at present riding high on the success of her Tamil film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.



