Telugu Release of Manjummel Boys Postponed, New Date To Be Announced Soon

The Malayalam blockbuster film Manjummel Boys has been making headlines after its release. The Telugu version of the film is now speculated to be released on this date. Read on to find out.

Hyderabad: The Malayalam blockbuster film Manjummel Boys has been making waves in the southern part of India. There have been many claims that the film rose to the limelight because of the popular Tamil romantic number which in the film was played over friendship and brotherhood. Initially, the film was a huge success in the Malayalam industry, the film went on to capture, the Tamil film industry as well. There have been speculations that the Manjummel Boys Telugu version was expected to be released on March 15. Regarding the release date, there have been a few changes claimed by 123telugu.com. Read along to find out.

When Is The Manjummel Boys Telugu Version Released?

There have been rumours that the Telugu version of Manjummel Boys was expected to hit the theaters on March 15, 2024. However, there has been no official confirmation yet from the production side. A news report published by 123telugu.com claimed that the Telugu version of the blockbuster film is expected to be released on March 29, 2024, regarding the dates there has been no official news from the production house.

About Manjummel Boys

Helmed by Chidambaram, the film stars a prominent list of actors like Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S Poduval, Lal Jr. The film is backed by Parava Films, the narrative of the story is about when a group of men visit Kodaikanal’s Guna Caves, they encounter one of their friends who had fallen down, later the men find a way to rescue their friend deep beneath the cave.

Manjummel Boys Becomes Fastest Malayalam Film To Cross Rs 100 Crore Mark

The survival thriller Malayalam film has grossed over Rs 100 crore in a global box office collection, the makers of the film recently announced the grand success of the film. The film was released on February 22 and is still running in multiple theaters across India.

Take a look at Instagram Post:

Watch this space to get the latest updates on the Telugu version of Manjummel Boys!

