Acharya a Must-Watch For Chiru And Cherry Fans: After the grand success of the mega epic RRR and monstrous KGF: Chapter 2, fans had huge expectations from Acharya. Koratala Siva’s action-drama starring megastar Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan has got mixed reaction from fans in spite the hype around the movie. Though, Chiru and Cherry fans have hailed their screen presence and charisma, Koratala Siva’s magnum opus couldn’t live up to the expectations.Also Read - 'It's A Boy': Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu Become Proud Parents, Internet Showers Love!
Check out the Twitter comments by hardcore fans of the father-son duo: Also Read - Acharya: Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan starrer to be a Visual Treat For Fans, Says Director Siva!
Also Read - Mahesh Babu Buys a Swanky Audi e-tron Worth Rs 1.19 Crore, Fans Say Two Brands!
Some of the die-hard fans of Tollywood and Chiru and Cherry couldn’t hold on to their emotions while expressing their displeasure with Acharya. Twitterati lambasted Koratala Siva and criticized the film for lacking any emotional connect. A fan called the movie “too slow and boring.”
Check out the negative comments of netizens on Acharya:
Apart from Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan Acharya also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles playing their respective love interests.
For more updates on Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Tollywood, check out this space at India.com.