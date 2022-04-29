Acharya a Must-Watch For Chiru And Cherry Fans: After the grand success of the mega epic RRR and monstrous KGF: Chapter 2, fans had huge expectations from Acharya. Koratala Siva’s action-drama starring megastar Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan has got mixed reaction from fans in spite the hype around the movie. Though, Chiru and Cherry fans have hailed their screen presence and charisma, Koratala Siva’s magnum opus couldn’t live up to the expectations.Also Read - 'It's A Boy': Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu Become Proud Parents, Internet Showers Love!

Mega Mass Rampageworth watching for the scenes between @KChiruTweets @AlwaysRamCharan Predictable story with regular #KoratalaSiva touch.. Second half is the highlight of the movie once #RamCharan enters @hegdepooja has limited role she did her job well. @SonuSood pic.twitter.com/4VgDZCyIr4 — P Rajgopal Reddy (@RajgopalP) April 29, 2022

#Acharya

1st half – Decent and Ordinary

2nd half – 40 minutes are literally for fans and masses, Fights, Bgm, Songs in 2nd half are Super executed, The climax is very emotional and little message about Hindu Dharma

Overall my Rating is 3.5/5@AlwaysRamCharan #AcharyaOnApr29 — Mahi Reviews (@MahiReviews) April 28, 2022

#Acharya

Plus points : Chiru Ease of his vintage grace and acting,Ram charan as Siddha the film rides on his shoulder in 2nd half,laahe song, neelambari, simbha songs, Fights, Bgm in 2nd half, Climax.

Minus points: VFX,slow in 1st half, little bit drag, item song#AcharyaOnApr29 — Mahi Reviews (@MahiReviews) April 28, 2022

Just come back …

Confidently tell you , extra shirt tesukellandi .. 2nd half their both screen presense , fights, songs and climax boss viswaroopam … Sure shot hit ..#Acharya #AcharyaOnApr29 https://t.co/pb8zxssiMR — Boss Baby (@pepparsalt9) April 28, 2022

Some of the die-hard fans of Tollywood and Chiru and Cherry couldn’t hold on to their emotions while expressing their displeasure with Acharya. Twitterati lambasted Koratala Siva and criticized the film for lacking any emotional connect. A fan called the movie “too slow and boring.”

Check out the negative comments of netizens on Acharya:

#Acharya 2nd half is so so…overall an avg movie…a big disappointment from Koratala…taking and bgm are a let down…Ramcharan and Chiru show…anthe inkem ledu…asalu srimanthudu mirchi tesina koratalena ?? 🤯 no emotional connect at all…too slow and boring — RIPSPBgaru (@hmmmsare) April 29, 2022

Ufffh…. It’s really a disappointment to see #KoratalaSiva work#Acharya not upto expectations.@KChiruTweets screen presence is immense as always@AlwaysRamCharan – Siddha character has been designed very beautiful@hegdepooja looking very gorgeous in the village attire. pic.twitter.com/j1i12PFxQ3 — Movie World 🎬 (@sankei225) April 29, 2022

Telugu360 Rating : 1.5/5 Director Koratala’s unexpectedly worst film, A Mega failure Read full review here 👇https://t.co/HLcl6qrX0p#AcharyaReview #Acharya — Telugu360 (@Telugu360) April 28, 2022

Nandamuri Movies – ETERNAL craze, Istharaakula Katta..

Mega Movies – Huge Disappointment.. Mafia nadipedhi meeru, malli inkoka family ni mafia anadam.. pic.twitter.com/CAvirhsQhy — thaNOs™ (@Thanos_Tweetss) April 29, 2022

Apart from Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan Acharya also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles playing their respective love interests.

