Extending support to the Telugu Film Industry (TFI), Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Tuesday agreed to resume film shooting in the state from July 15. A delegation of Tollywood bigshots including superstars Akkineni Nagarjuna, megastar Chiranjeevi, and Baahubali director SS Rajamouli had met the Chief Minister earlier today to discuss the problems faced by the industry due to COVID-19 induced lockdown. Chiranjeevi addressed the media after the meeting with the CM and said that the Chief Minister has agreed to allow shooting in the state from July 15.

Actors thanked the CM following the Andhra Pradesh government's decision to resume shooting.

The CM also assured to allot 300 acres of land in Visakhapatnam for the industry. "The Chief Minister assured to provide lands in Vizag for the film industry, for setting up of studios and other production facilities working from the state," said the Andhra Pradesh's Information and Public Relations minister Perni Nani."The government also agreed to provide land for housing plots for the celebrities who wish to settle in Vizag", the minister added.

A delegation of the TFI including superstars Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, producers D Suresh Babu, Dil Raju, C Kalyan, and directors Trivikram Srinivas, SS Rajamouli had reached Amaravati in a special flight from Hyderabad for meeting the CM at his residence earlier today.

The industry has been shuttered for over two months owing to the health concerns around the coronavirus crisis and the nationwide lockdown.

(Inputs from ANI)