Hyderabad: Several celebrities took to social media to condole the demise of Telugu lyricist and poet Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry on Tuesday. The 66-year-old lyricist who was awarded the Padma Shri in the year 2019, passed away while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad. Several members of the film fraternity mourned the demise of the beloved lyricist on social media. Ram Charan took to his Twitter handle to express his shock and grief. He wrote, "Shocked and saddened to know about the passing of Sirivennela Seetarama Sastry Garu. His precious words for RRR and Sye Raa are etched in my memory forever. His contributions to literature and Telugu Cinema is unparalleled. My deepest condolences to his family."

Taking to his Twitter handle, Nagarjuna Akkineni penned an emotional note. "You have left us with such beautiful words and songs Seetharama Sastry Garu which will live forever!! May your soul rest in peace #RipSirivennellaSeetharamasastry," he tweeted.

Pooja Hegde posted a picture of the talented lyricist, and wrote about the industry's "huge loss". "Devastating news for our industry. Thank you for penning such beautiful songs for me..from my first favourite Gopikamma to the iconic Samajavaragamana..it was an honour to have your words be forever etched in my career. A Huge loss. Sending love and light to his familyFolded hands #RipSir," she tweeted.

Venkatesh Daggubati extended his condolences by writing, “Disheartened to hear that Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry garu is no more. Deepest condolences to his loved ones. May his soul rest in peace.”

Mahesh Babu also penned a heartfelt note on Twitter to pay his respects to the late lyricist. He wrote, “Deeply saddened by the loss of lyrical genius Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry garu. My thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time. Rest in peace, sir… You will be terribly missed.”

Born on May 20, 1955, in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalle, the lyricist rose to popularity and earned the prefix ‘Sirivennela’ to his name after writing songs for K Viswanath’s 1986 film ‘Sirivennela’.

Sastry, who has more than 2000 songs to his credit, has penned songs for movies such as ‘Swayamkrushi’, ‘Shrutilayalu’, ‘Gaayam’, ‘Swati Kiranam’, ‘Kshana Kshanam’, ‘Nuvve Kavali’, ‘Okkadu’ and ‘Varsham’ among others.

May his soul rest in peace!